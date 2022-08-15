Journalist Luke Edwards thinks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will make the move to Chelsea this summer, despite Barcelona reportedly turning down a £12m bid.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I think he’s going to end up at Chelsea.

"Aubameyang is a player they need. They desperately need a central striker and we saw that against Tottenham. Although he’s 33 I think Aubameyang would be really good for them.

"This will run and run. Barcelona need to offload players and trim the wage bill down so I think when push comes to shove, Aubameyang will be shoved out of the door at Barcelona. They signed Lewandowski this summer, they don’t want Aubameyang. He is going to want all the financial trimmings that come with it and that is a signing that makes a lot of sense for Chelsea."

Hear more on the latest transfer rumours on BBC Sounds