Williams bids farewell to Liverpool before expected Forest move
- Published
Skip twitter post
15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC it’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge🙌🏻— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) July 11, 2022
I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always…. pic.twitter.com/93JcMjZD0A
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post