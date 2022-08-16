Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external

United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club. (Times - subscription required), external

The Red Devils offer to buy midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona has now expired. (Kick-off of De Telegraaf via Mail), external

But they are close to signing Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid for £42.5m. (Express), external

West Ham, Marseille and Monaco are all interested in taking Eric Bailly, with the Old Trafford side keen to offload the defender. (Athletic via Sun), external

