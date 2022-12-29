Arfield 'not an asset anymore'

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has revealed he has not yet in talks over a new contract as, once you are over 30, "you're not an asset anymore" - but insists he would love to extend his stay at Ibrox. (The National), external

Nicolas Raskin, the 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder linked with Rangers, looks set to disappoint his Ibrox suitors by moving to France, with Marseille and Toulouse leading the chase. (The National), external

Rangers manager Michael Beale is facing an Old Firm striking crisis after Alfredo Morelos limped off against Motherwell to become a major doubt for Monday's meeting with title rivals Celtic and with Antonia Colak also struggling. (Scottish Sun), external

