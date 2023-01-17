Killie left to rue what might have been

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Firstly, well done to over 7000 Killie fans who travelled to Hampden on Saturday and gave the team relentless backing for 90 minutes.

The players reciprocated with a fantastic effort and on another day we may even have progressed to the final.

The refusal of the penalty in the last minute defies belief, or maybe not when you consider the standard of officiating allied to the disastrous introduction of VAR.

Killie have no time to feel sorry for themselves as our hectic start to 2023 continues when Rangers visit the Theatre of Pies on Wednesday night. The Ibrox side had to endure extra time on a heavy pitch before overcoming Aberdeen in the other League Cup semi-final. Hopefully that will work in Killie's favour, although we don't have as much strength in depth and we picked up a couple of injuries at Hampden.

Our performance on Saturday was full of positives, even if the result wasn't, and a similar effort on Wednesday may see us take something from the game.