Chris Sutton says news of Manchester United's move for Marko Arnautovic is "a PR disaster".

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "That's madness, thinking about signing [Arnautovic]. I thought it was a spoof, it's ridiculous."

"It's a real wrong move in terms of the eyes of the supporters. There's a million other players out there United should have been linked with. I do no get that.

"It's an absolute PR disaster. If Arnautovic comes in, that's going to put Ten Hag under so much pressure."

Micah Richards agreed, saying Arnautovic is the type of player United should bring in "after you've got your number one signing".

He added: "He is a good player, it just shouldn't be announced now. He should be sliding in through the back door and you think, 'oh, he adds strength in depth'.

"It's just desperation, there doesn't seem to be a plan. But players don't want to go to Manchester United now.

"Say they tried to get [Moises] Caicedo, or another young player, because of the size of the club, fans would say, 'who's this? why are we not going for the top players?'"

