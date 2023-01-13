Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Chelsea have won their past 10 Premier League games against Crystal Palace. In their league history they've only ever won more consecutively against West Bromwich Albion (12 between 1989 and 2011), and Sunderland (11 between 2002 and 2010).

Crystal Palace have conceded at least once in each of their past 17 Premier League games against Chelsea – only against Liverpool (a current run of 19) have they gone longer without a clean sheet in the competition.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has never won at home to Crystal Palace in all competitions in his managerial career, drawing one and losing three of four previous such games in charge of Swansea and Brighton.