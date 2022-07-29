Guardiola on pre-season, new signings and Cucurella
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media as his side get ready to face Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.
Here is what he has had to say:
Guardiola says he does not expect his new signings to take time to bed into the first team and has been really impressed by their pre-season, stating: "The way they settle, they listen, they behave... I think they are going to start quick."
Aymeric Laporte will miss Saturday's game with Liverpool due to a knee injury picked up in the summer.
On links with Brighton's Marc Cucurella his answer was predictable: "He is a Brighton player."
Are his side ready to take on Liverpool? He answered: "Two weeks of pre-season is too short but I saw many good things in this period and with the guys we have we are going to move forward."