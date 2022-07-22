Transfer news: Blues and Sevilla agree terms for Kounde

Sevilla and Chelsea have settled on a fee for Kounde, who has agreed terms on a five-year contract, but he has thrown the move into doubt by turning up unannounced for Sevilla's pre-season tour. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, the Blues and Manchester United are competing to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. (L'Equipe, via Sun), external

But Chelsea are struggling to attract bids for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and attacker Timo Werner because of their wage demands.

The Blues are also finding it difficult to offload players such as striker Michy Batshuayi and midfielder Ross Barkley. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

