Lisandro Martinez believes Manchester United is the "perfect club" for him to develop and win more trophies.

The Argentina defender arrives at Old Trafford on a three-year deal and will reunite with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

He told the club website:, external "It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

"I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

"I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this."