We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Brentford demolished Manchester United 4-0.

Here are some of your comments:

Will: It was embarrassing to watch and makes no sense. They are quality players but confidence is so brittle. They were never then going to recover from those two early mistakes. There’s no easy answer to this.

Colin: What is needed is not "quality "players, but players with character, with resolve, with steel in their bodies. Look for workhorses in the lower divisions! The current team's body language shows they're too used to being cosseted and treated like stars. Maybe Ten Hag has a deliberate strategy to bring back reality? Sort the men from the boys.

Ali: I think it is now that the club should be sold and Glazers must say goodbye. The new owners will definitely bring more energy and money to fund better signings.

Jian: De Gea is a very big concern. We lost Henderson, then De Gea starts to lose form. Is this a coincidence? When he has a competitor in the team, his form is the best in the team. Without his contribution last season we'd be in the bottom half. Now without Henderson we are heading towards bottom of the league.

Clive: This team, sorry these players - they are not a team - have proven time and again that they are not prepared to run, chase and tackle hard enough to win balls and then play with confidence. They have no confidence in themselves or each other. Replace most with young academy players. Couldn’t do worse and they will work harder.

Mark: Disappointment all around today. Club is in a complete mess from top to bottom. Bringing in a new manager with a different playing philosophy but handing him the same garbage that finished last season was never going to be a success. There's only so much one man can do. Ten Hag needs the suits to pull out all the stops for the players needed.