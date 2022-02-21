Saints impress as Everton fall flat

Steven Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Southampton appear on course for a strong end to the campaign and a first top-half Premier League finish since 2017 after their comfortable victory over Everton.

The visitors started both halves well but the Saints have become a well-oiled machine under Ralph Hasenhuttl and their fluent passing and high-intensity pressing gradually saw assume control.

Oriol Romeu and James Ward-Prowse impressed in midfield but the likes of Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong were just as impressive.

Meanwhile, this sort of performance underlined the task in front of Frank Lampard at Everton, who have won just once in 12 attempts on their travels this term.

Notably flat once they had fallen behind Donny van de Beek, Allan and replacement Andre Gomes all struggled to impose themselves in midfield and the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure looks like it cannot come quickly enough.