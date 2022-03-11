Newcastle 'will need to get everything right' at Chelsea

Eddie Howe says Newcastle “will need to get everything right” to earn a result at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“It’s a very special place to play football,” he said, reflecting on three wins on his five previous visits to Chelsea.

“They have top players, the stands are really close to the pitch and there’s a really good atmosphere.

“We know the size of the task – it is an incredibly difficult ground to get anything from.”

The Magpies have won six of their past eight games, but Howe insists they are not safe from relegation just yet.

“Football changes very quickly, as we’ve seen for the positive,” he said. “We’re about to enter a difficult spell of games.

“What we have done is put a gap between us and the bottom teams, but that's all it is. We've still got to win a lot more points.”