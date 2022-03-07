Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Chelsea came into the game at Turf Moor at the centre of an ownership storm after Roman Abramovich’s announcement that he will sell the club.

But despite Thomas Tuchel admitting it had been difficult for his side to focus, they were imperious in the second half, overpowering Burnley in just over 20 minutes of football.

Kai Havertz came back in for Romelu Lukaku and once again proved why he is the better fit for Tuchel’s system right now, with two superbly taken goals.

Meanwhile, Reece James showed just how badly he’d been missed while out injured with a dazzling display down the right.

The Clarets had their moments in the first half, but after successive wins which pointed to a late and great escape from the relegation battle, their collapse here, coming after a midweek loss to Leicester, spells danger for them.