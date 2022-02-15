Cristiano Ronaldo and several other Manchester United players do not believe interim boss Ralf Rangnick has the ability to manage the club and is out of his depth at Old Trafford. (AS - in Spanish), external

However, Rangnick's personal intervention did persuade Edinson Cavani to change his mind about leaving in January - although the Uruguay forward will still depart in the summer when his contract expires. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, United have added Christopher Nkunku, 24, to their list of summer targets after Rangnick urged the club to step up their interest in RB Leipzig's French midfielder. (ESPN), external

Former Red Devils midfielder Paul Ince says the club should sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma to replace Fred in midfield. (Metro), external

And Paris St-Germain are assembling a lucrative package to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer. However, the 28-year-old has not ruled out staying at Old Trafford, with Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid also monitoring his situation. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column