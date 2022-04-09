Southampton v Chelsea - confirmed team news

Thomas Tuchel reacts to Chelsea's midweek Champions League defeat to Real Madrid by making four changes.

Reece James, Jorginho and Christian Pulisic drop to the bench while Cesar Azpilicueta is not involved.

Coming in are Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Werner is without a Premier League goal since September - when he scored against Southampton.

Tuchel tells Premier League Productions that Romelu Lukaku is not involved because he is injured while Azpilicueta has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz.