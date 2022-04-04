Punjabi supporters groups join forces for charity trek

Aston Villa supporters' group Punjab Villans have teamed up with Tottenham counterparts Punjab Spurs to raise awareness of the blind and visually impaired.

Representatives from the two organisations are trekking blind and visually impaired football fans the 120-mile trip from the Spurs training ground to Villa Park, aiming to arrive at Villa Park for Saturday's 17:30 BST kick-off between the sides.

In conjunction with Eye Can charity, Monday's leg is from Tottenham to Luton, with future stops planned in Milton Keynes, Daventry and Coventry before they reach Birmingham.