Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in tonight's match against Liverpool at Anfield after the death of his baby boy.

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their son on Monday, saying it is the "greatest pain that any parents can feel".

The statement from United read: "Everybody at Manchester United, and indeed the football world, is sending love to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, after the club legend made a heart-breaking announcement on Monday evening.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."