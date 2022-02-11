Lawro's predictions: Everton v Leeds
- Published
For this weekend's Premier League predictions, Mark Lawrenson takes on American Night actor Jeremy Piven.
Lawro's prediction: 1-0
Everton have got injury problems in the centre of their defence, but they have been struggling at the back for a while now anyway, even when everyone was fit.
I am still going for Frank Lampard's side to win this one, but it won't be easy and the crowd will definitely play a big part in making that happen.
That is a big thing that Everton have as a positive now. The discord you saw in the stands when Rafael Benitez was in the dugout has gone, and of course it makes a massive difference when everyone is together and behind the team.
Jeremy's prediction: 1-3
