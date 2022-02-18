Howe on Trippier, travelling and selection headaches
- Published
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before their trip to West Ham on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
Kieran Trippier has had an operation on his injured foot that "went well". "I don't know how long he will be out and hope to have him back before the end of the season. It's a big blow to us because he was performing well."
They plan to fly down to London later today, but are prepared to travel by coach if needed.
Dan Burn's display against Aston Villa has given him a selection headache with Jamal Lascelles, but "that's what I want" and "haven't had enough of them in my time here".