Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

In what is already an excellent summer for signings at Manchester City, Rodri will be seen as one the most important ones.

There was a valid argument to make him the Blues' player of the season in 2021-22.

Although the midfielder had two years to run on his previous contract, securing him to 2027 fends off any potential interest and allows the team to be built with him in mind for years to come.

He added goals to his game, made the central midfield role his own and stepped out of Fernandinho's shadow last season. It's hard to give a game where he didn't perform to a high level - a consistent 8/10.

Behind Joao Cancelo, Rodri played the most minutes of any outfield player - showing his form and integrity to Pep Guardiola's plans.

He'll have competition from Kalvin Phillips, which any player will tell you does them no harm. And with the reputation that goes before both players, I imagine they'll only improve and extend their game further.

