Lage on squad availability, Neto return and Leicester

Lage was delighted to confirm he has a fully fit squad to choose from with Joao Moutinho, Hwang Hee-chan, Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera all available: "Everyone is involved in training. Every player is fit and ready to join the team. It’s good news."

In addition, Pedro Neto could return to the bench for Wolves’ remaining February fixtures after 10 months out of action: “Let’s see [if he features on Sunday]. Everyone is training with the team – now we need to see day by day how he feels. It’s a question of timing and we can select him for the games.”

Lage thinks his team have performed well this season and are a different outfit from the side that lost on the opening day at the King Power Stadium: “We have consistency, we have personality to play any team, we come from solid training and solid performances and I think that is it.”

He says they are not thinking about a challenge for the top four: “We only look to improve the things we can control. We have talked about consistency from the beginning of the season and try to play our game. We don’t relax because we have 37 points in the league.”