'﻿League is done', 'Lot of games still to play' - Your views

W﻿e asked if the title race is a lost cause for newly-appointed Rangers manager Michael Beale, whose side trail Celtic by nine points.

Here's what some of you had to say:

J﻿ohn: Firstly get match fit. Visits to Gullane Sands are in order. Dump the 4-2-3-1 formation as far too open. Recruitment been woeful so Ross Wilson needs to go. Get rid of the injury-prone players.

O﻿liver: The league is done.

D﻿avid: I think Michael Beale will be good for the team with him knowing most of the players from before but has to get rid of some ageing players. The board need to back him in transfers for the right type of player and needs to promote from B team where we have some promising players, some of whom have already had successful debuts in the top team and should be encouraged.

F﻿razer: It‘s never over, it’s not ideal, but it’s never over. Only if, or when, the players think that then it will be. Celtic haven’t been playing extremely well, grinding out results. It takes a couple of slip-ups and some Old Firm results to really flip things, or widen that gap. A lot of games still to play! Just hopefully more exciting ones now.