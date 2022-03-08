BBC Sport

Transfer news: City and Real lead chase for Haaland

Manchester City and Real Madrid are the clear frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, despite interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona. The 21-year-old Norway international's future is expected to be decided in the "next few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, City and Premier League rivals Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring RB Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku. The 24-year-old would cost about £62m. (Foot Mercato, via Express), external

