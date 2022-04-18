Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick face each other for the first time outside of Germany on Tuesday.

The Reds host United at Anfield knowing a victory or draw will put them temporarily top of the Premier League, with leaders Manchester City not playing until Wednesday.

Klopp, who credits compatriot Rangnick as a key influence in his early career in management, said their friendship has been "on hold" since the former Schalke and RB Leipzig boss arrived at Old Trafford in November.

"We didn't have contact since he has been in England at United - due to respect," said Klopp.

"I respect everything he did during his career, to be honest. Incredible jobs, wherever he was."

For Rangnick, whose United side are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham after beating Norwich at the weekend, Klopp's success at Anfield since taking charge in October 2015 comes as no surprise.

He said: "The same happened at other clubs, at Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.

"[Klopp] developed all those clubs on a different kind of level. He is one of the best, if not the best coach.

"It is no coincidence what has happened. They brought in the right players and got rid of the right players. That is why they are where they are."