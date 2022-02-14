Norwich 0-4 Man City: Pick of the stats

Manchester City scored at least four goals in a Premier League away game for the 21st time under Pep Guardiola, at least eight more than any other side since the Spaniard joined the club.

Norwich City have conceded 50 goals in their 24 Premier League games this season – only in 1938-39 (21) and 1946-47 (19) have they let in 50 in fewer games in a single league campaign.

Manchester City have scored the opening goal in 19 different Premier League games this season, going on to win every single one of them.