Saturday's match is "very important" in United's aim for a top-four and his side "have to keep momentum", starting with a win over the Hornets tomorrow.

March sees United face Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool in the league, plus the second leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico, but Rangnick says "it only makes sense to take one game after another, now the job is to fully recover from the game the day before yesterday, play at the highest possible level against Watford and then we have a week to prepare for the derby".

On Watford boss Roy Hodgson, who he faces in the dugout for the first time: "We know each other well and I look forward to showing off my impersonation of Roy to him."