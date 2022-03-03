'We love each other' - Grealish on Foden

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Phil Foden. Ball over the top. Jack Grealish controls. Goal for Manchester City.

We saw it so often for England in the build-up and during the Euros, and against Peterborough it was back at its best for City's second goal.

You can see it pre-match, during and post-match. A smile, a nod, a hug, an arm around the shoulder. There's a close connection between the pair.

"I love playing with Phil," Grealish told BBC Radio Manchester. "I don't think there's any debate - we love each other. We're close off the pitch and we have a great connection.

"I was saying before the game: 'Any chance of you assisting me?' He's one of the best youngsters in the world."

The pair could be in contention to play in Sunday's Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium.

"It's a massive game - a game we'll go into with full confidence, a game we need to win. My first Manchester derby at the Etihad."

The link-up play between the two has certainly given Pep Guardiola a nice headache to have.