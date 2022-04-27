We asked Watford fans what has gone wrong at Vicarage Road this season.

Here is a sample of your views:

Alison: The turnaround this year has been remarkable. Last year we had the best defensive and home record in the whole football league but you wouldn't have believed it from this year's performances. A big problem seems to be that whilst we seem to compete well (but lose) against 'good' teams, we have really struggled against mid- and lower table teams.

Rory: The same tactics of player turnover and chopping and changing managers that carried us through our last stint in the Premier league have failed. We have not replaced personalities like Deeney, Hughes and Chalobah and there is no-one holding players accountable and pushing us to do better. We need stability and a leader on the pitch.

Brian: Even with five wins, we will probably still go down. We should have kept with Xisco and given him the support of Hodgson or similar earlier in the season. Sarr is just making sure that he doesn’t get injured before the end of the season while a number of others are just going through the motions. I hope Hodgson stays or we get Dyche back.

David: Shocking run of form from the owners really. Another season of mediocre additions to the team and managerial merry-go-rounds have left us facing the drop. Even beating Everton and Burnley leaves us one point behind Everton, assuming their results mirror ours.

