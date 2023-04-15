'Bristol City latest to eye McCrorie'

Bristol City want to sign Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie but face stiff competition, with Cardiff City, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion also having representatives in Dingwall to watch the 25-year-old against Ross County on Friday. (Daily Record, print edition)

Aberdeen forward Duk, who scored his 18th goal of the season to secure a win over Ross County on Friday, has declared himself happy at Pittodrie as Everton, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday sent representatives to Dingwall to watch him in action. (Sky Sports via The Scotsman), external

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has hinted that the club will appeal against the red card shown to midfielder Graeme Shinnie during Friday's win over Ross County. (Football Scotland), external

