Newcastle v Man Utd: Team news

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton returns after serving a ban but winger Anthony Gordon, who has sat out two matches with an ankle issue, is doubtful.

Nick Pope and Sven Botman should be fit despite missing international duty.

Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin have been cleared to play but Miguel Almiron remains out with a thigh issue.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is hopeful Marcus Rashford, who withdrew from the England squad because of a minor injury, will be available.

Anthony Martial is back in contention after overcoming a hip problem but it is not clear whether Marcel Sabitzer and Raphael Varane are fully fit, while Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho and Tom Heaton are ruled out.

