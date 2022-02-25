Crystal Palace v Burnley: What does the form show?

After four straight Premier League victories against Burnley between January 2018 and November 2019, Crystal Palace are now winless in their last four against the Clarets in the competition (D1 L3).

Burnley have won their last two Premier League away games against Palace – in their top-flight history, the only London side the Clarets have won three consecutive away games against is Tottenham Hotspur, doing so between 1953 and 1955.

Odsonne Edouard has scored in each of his last three Premier League home games for the Eagles – no player has ever scored in four in a row at Selhurst Park.