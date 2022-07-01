Shane Long has left Southampton after eight years at St Mary's Stadium.

The 35-year-old made 243 appearances for the Saints, scoring 37 times and playing a vital contribution in a sustained period of consolidation in the Premier League.

Long is also the proud record-holder of the Premier League's fastest goal, taking just 7.69 seconds to score against Watford in April 2019.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to express their gratitude to Shane for his incredible dedication and service throughout his time at St Mary’s, and we wish him well for the future."