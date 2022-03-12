Brighton v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Brighton manager Graham Potter makes four changes following the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle last time out.

Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay and Solly March come in for Shane Duffy, Danny Welbeck, Jakub Moder and Pascal Gross.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu, who has been out for two months with a hamstring issue, is on the bench.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Alzate, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, March, Maupay.