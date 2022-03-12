Brighton v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
Brighton manager Graham Potter makes four changes following the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle last time out.
Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay and Solly March come in for Shane Duffy, Danny Welbeck, Jakub Moder and Pascal Gross.
Midfielder Enock Mwepu, who has been out for two months with a hamstring issue, is on the bench.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Alzate, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, March, Maupay.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes three changes after his side were beaten by Inter Milan in midweek.
Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz return, as Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Thiago drop to the bench.
Virgil van Dijk starts despite being absent from training earlier this week amid reports of Covid cases at the club.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, Diaz.