Guardiola on Silva, transfer business and Alvarez
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before the home game against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Guardiola was asked again about the future of Bernardo Silva - and again he said how important the Portugal midfielder is to his team.
Pressed further on whether City would do any more business before the transfer window closes on Thursday, Guardiola replied: "I don't know."
Guardiola reserved lots of praise for young striker Julian Alvarez, calling him "an exceptional player". "He is so humble and always positive. Always in training he gives everything."
Guardiola said City must stop conceding goals and says their present tendency come back from two goals down cannot be relied upon.
He also gave plenty of praise to Kevin de Bruyne, who signed for City seven years ago on Tuesday: "It was a real good signing for Manchester City."