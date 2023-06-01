Everton have confirmed that centre-back Conor Coady will return to Wolves having reached the end of his season-long loan spell at Goodison Park.

The England international, 30, played 25 times for the Toffees, scoring twice.

Everton also confirmed that ex-Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre will return to his parent club Sporting Lisbon.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said: "We want to sincerely thank Conor and Ruben for their impeccable professionalism and valuable contributions both on and off the pitch during their time with the club.

"We wish both players the best in their futures."