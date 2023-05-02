European football could be beckoning for Brentford after another late showing against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, according to BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

Josh Dasilva's 94th-minute winner was the Bees' fifth winning goal after 90 minutes in the past two seasons - the most of any other side in the league.

Reflecting on why Brentford keep getting late results, Parry said: "It's because of the fitness conditioning that gets put into the players to keep on going - and maybe also Thomas Frank's substitutions are working.

"They do also love to inflict heartbreak on Steve Cooper. They knocked them out in the semi-finals of the play-offs when he thought they were going through and beat them in the final of a play-off at Wembley. It's nothing personal towards Cooper!

"Also at home, the Gtech Stadium isn't the biggest, but when it gets going it really does pick up. European football is not out of the reckoning."

This was a view echoed by former Premier League defender Steve Brown, who added: "There is that buzz around Brentford.

"When they are 1-0 down at home, Brentford have the ability to score one, then the atmosphere becomes crackling and the players elevate for them to go on and win.

"It's a place we all wax lyrical about because it's just on an upward curve, year upon year upon year. They're such a likeable club, with a likeable manager."

