Your Tottenham player of the season is...
We asked you to select your Tottenham player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Harry Kane - picked by a whopping 86% of you!
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Harry Kane - 86%
Fraser Forster - 6%
Rodrigo Bentancur - 5%
Emerson Royal - 3%
And here's what John Wenham from Lilywhite Rose, external had to say about your winner...
"Kane is the one man who has continued to deliver despite the form of those around him. Where would Spurs be without their talisman? The world-class forward has hit 30 goals in the league and without the arrival of Erling Haaland would comfortably be the Golden Boot winner (again). Kane also became Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer this season, overtaking Jimmy Greaves."
