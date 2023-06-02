Erik ten Hag has won plaudits for how he has turned Manchester United around this season but Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City presents potentially his biggest challenge yet.

"I am very excited," he said. "I have played many cup finals in the Netherlands as a player and a coach and it was always a fantastic experience.

"In the Netherlands we have De Kuip [Feyenoord's stadium] and that is a special place to be, but Wembley is probably the best stadium in the world and to be there in a cup final is really exciting.

"I think it is very good when you see where we came from and you see the development of the team in a tough league like the Premier League.

"Winning the League Cup and being in the FA Cup final means we can be happy with the season."

When asked about United’s ability to challenge Premier League champions City, Ten Hag said: "I look at our opponents but I also look at ourselves and you have to see where you are as a club and from there you have to make progress. I think we have done that.

"We deserve the opportunity to be in this cup final against Man City as we fought so hard for it.”