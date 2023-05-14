Tynecastle thrashing just 'a blip' - hat-trick hero White

Ross County hat-trick hero Jordan White thinks Saturday's 3-1 win over relegation rivals Dundee United showed that the recent 6-1 hammering by Heart of Midlothian was a mere "blip".

Malky Mackay's side have responded with two successive wins that have lifted them above Saturday's hosts at the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

"I think, before Tynecastle, we were fine," he said. "Against Aberdeen and Celtic, we didn't get the results, but we had the win in between against St Johnstone.

"We were playing well and I think Tynecastle was just a blip when everyone just underperformed.

"But we have bounced back as a collective. I don't think anything has changed. It was a wee bit of a reality check. We didn't get too down over it and we know what we can do."

County "got off to a perfect start" with White's first goal in the opening seconds and, although United equalised, "I think we rallied after they had a wee bit of dominance after we scored".

White knows County, who are a point behind Kilmarnock and two above United, still have much to do to avoid relegation.

"The belief in the dressing room is fantastic and it showed there," he added. "We won't get carried away, though, as its only one win and we need to go again next week.

"We are off the bottom of the table, but there are three games to go and a lot to play for and we won't be taking anything for granted."