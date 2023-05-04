David Moyes says "performances don't matter at this time of the season" as West Ham fell to a third successive Premier League defeat on Wednesday.

The Hammers were beaten 3-0 on a night when illness ruled out Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek on the day of the game.

Moyes said: "I don't think you'd notice [they were missing key players]. The team played really well tonight.

"I was really disappointed to lose the first goal to a set-piece. They might have scored better goals. We carried a bit of luck at times - with the shot off the post - but we deserved it. We did a good job.

"We talked about whether we change at half-time to make it more difficult for them, but we did so well in the first half. We needed to see if we could get through the first period and we couldn't.

"We were right in the game at 1-0 but then we lost the ball in midfield and gave Haaland a look at goal for the first time. We'd done a good job on him.

"You've got to pick up some points. Performances don't matter at this time of the season. Hopefully we can build on tonight and go into the next game in good fettle."