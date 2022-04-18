Palace on the right track under Vieira

Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Wembley

Crystal Palace’s players and manager Patrick Vieira were consoled in their disappointment at defeat in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea by the reaction of their magnificent fans.

The hordes from south London bedecked Wembley in red and blue, providing a wall of noise that was the soundtrack to Palace’s efforts to set up a final against Liverpool.

It was not to be, Chelsea just having the extra experience and quality to edge them out, but this performance and Palace’s development over the whole season under Vieira does them great credit.

The loss did not stop Palace receiving a prolonged, thunderous ovation from their followers after the final whistle in full appreciation of what they had given at Wembley.

They played a smart, cagey game here but, robbed of the inspiration and influence of Conor Gallagher, who was unable to play against his parent club, they just came up short.

Palace will regret this but they will have no doubts the decision to appoint Vieira at the start of the season, regarded as something of a surprise, is pointing them in the right direction.

Irrespective of what happens between now and the end of the season, Palace give all the indications of a club that can approach the future with confidence.