We asked for your thoughts on Aston Villa signing Youri Tielemans, .

Here are a selection of your comments:

Ian: Tielemans on a free is a great bit of business. A proven Premier League player and it means we still have a full transfer war chest available for further squad improvements. Great to get our business done nice and early too. The claret-and-blue revolution is gathering pace.

Paul: Tielemans is quality but who does he replace in our midfield?

Matt: The transformation of Aston Villa under Unai Emery is nothing short of incredible. European football says it all. Maybe Tielemans would be a Spurs player today, if they had clinched the seventh spot in the league. Onwards and upwards. Very excited to see what happens next. Clearly Villa are now an attractive alternative.

Shak: It seems a steal because it is a steal! Great move. Villa did the same with Boubacar Kamara last season. Emery will get a tune out of Tielemans and he will give us a slightly different option when we need it. Got to give credit to our backroom team - they get stuff done.

Jason: I hope we get the Tielemans from two years ago. If we do, then that's an absolute steal. If we get last year's Tielemans, it will be a waste of wages.

Pete: Not sure what to make of the Tielemans transfer. Certainly wasn't at his best last season and seems lazy at times. However, he was on a free and I know there is a decent player in there. I’m trusting Emery to work his magic and bring out the best in him.