Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Eight straight victories - including over Everton in the FA Cup and Tuesday's defeat of Charlton to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup - ensure Manchester United go into Saturday's derby against Manchester City full of confidence and with their best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to the champions.

Erik ten Hag's side are keeping clean sheets, scoring goals and winning games - and all the while starting to resemble a unit with the kind of team spirit that has served them so well over the years.

Even so, the 6-3 scoreline at the Etihad in October flattered the visitors, with City utterly dominant, so the boss will want to see a much more competitive game this time round.

United haven't gone into the Manchester derby on this sort of winning run since September 1985, when they followed up the previous season's FA Cup victory with seven straight wins to start the new campaign.

They ran out 3-0 winners that day at Maine Road, and made it to 10 consecutive league wins - before their momentum stuttered and they finished fourth.

They did also go 12 unbeaten before the derby in October 2012 - but will remember that one less fondly, having been humiliated 6-1 at home by the Blues, who then pipped them to the title on the final day.

This one could be a big win or a costly defeat for either side - and Arsenal could be the real winners if one or both drop points.

What we can be sure of is a red-hot atmosphere inside Old Trafford to match the home team's recent form.

