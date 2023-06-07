Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has praised "a special club" as his old team prepare for their first European final in 47 years.

David Moyes' side are in Prague for the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina and Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast how community-orientated the Irons are.

"It is more than just a football club," he said. "It is a family and that's what makes it so special and unique.

"The players understand what it means to represent that club and to wear that shirt.

"The fans are not shy and are vocal about their feelings. Sometimes it can be a soap opera, but it truly is a special club."

Reo-Coker reserved special acclaim for Moyes, who has endured a tricky Premier League campaign but found success in Europe.

"Credit to West Ham for sticking with him. We saw so many other clubs making rash decisions and look what has happened to them," he added.

"I am so glad and happy Moyes weathered the storm - and he is getting the just rewards. When you look at what he has achieved and his style of management, you have to be grateful."

