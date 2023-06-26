There is only one real option for Declan Rice, says former England goalkeeper David James, as the West Ham captain weighs up his next move.

Arsenal and Manchester City are both in the running for the 24-year-old midfielder, but James believes he has to opt for City.

"If you're Rice, you have just won a European trophy, would you go to Arsenal who haven't won anything or City who will probably win a lot more?" James told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Rice going to City is definitely more alluring. He's already a hero so doesn't need to go and be one somewhere else that he is not going to win anything.

"People mention about Kalvin Phillips not playing - but Phillips and Rice were the engine for England's near success at the Euros. If Pep Guardiola puts those two together, they would challenge any midfield in Europe."

Ex-Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor agreed, saying: "He has to take all things into account. It's only a short career and, although it might sound cynical, he is into the best five years of his career now and wants to keep winning trophies."

Listen to the full chat on Rice from 17'08 on BBC Sounds