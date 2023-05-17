MacLean on morale, experience and Kilmarnock
- Published
Interim-boss Steven MacLean has been addressing the press ahead of his side's trip to Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his media conference:
MacLean says morale is "fine" and would rather view form as one defeat in three, rather than one win in nine.
He added St Johnstone are "in the driving seat" and positivity is high within the side ahead of Kilmarnock match.
MacLean highlighted the big characters in the dressing room and is looking towards the experience in his team who "know what it is all about".
He added his side just want to secure their top-flight safety as soon as possible, "so we want to get this done".