'Hibs could offer Doidge to secure Levitt'

Hibernian may have to offer up striker Christian Doidge if they want to land Dylan Levitt from Dundee United having so far failed to get near the relegated club's £500,000 asking fee for the midfielder during negotiations. (Daily Record), external

Manager Lee Johnson admits Hibs have "a couple of offers pending for" their players and have big decisions to make over the coming weeks, while they are also weighing up loan offers for other fringe players after midfielder Dylan Tait joined Hamilton Academical for a year. (The Scotsman), external

Bologna have ended their pursuit of Scotland Under-21 left-back Josh Doig after Serie A rivals Torino offered a bigger fee for the Hellas Verona 21-year-old, believed to be around £5.2m, with former club Hibs due a seven-figure sell-on fee should the bid be successful. (Gianluca Di Marzio), external

