Erik ten Hag says Manchester United let fans down with their "unacceptable" performance in Sevilla as their Europa League campaign came to an end.

When asked about Sevilla being more up for the fight than United, Ten Hag said: "I have to acknowledge [that]. It's the truth.

"We have to learn to start games better, with more desire, more composure on the ball - and when you get the setback you have to deal with it and carry on."

With a trip to Wembley on the horizon to face high-flying Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals, Ten Hag said there is no time for United to dwell on their European exit.

"We lift them and we have to pick them up," he said.

"But also we have to face that we let ourselves down and we let the fans down. If you want to win trophies, if you want to be successful, you need other character."

Ten Hag said his side have shown they can bounce back after heavy defeats this season, but added that his players need to meet the standards expected of them.

He said: "After City, after Liverpool, after Brentford - and every time - we bounce back.

"In that perspective, this team has character, so we have very good mental skills - but in some occasions we are not there.

"I think we have to accept that now, but it's unacceptable because everyone can see the demands and standard has to be higher at a club as Manchester United."