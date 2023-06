You've already seen Sheffield United's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

The Blades have early home games against champions Manchester City (26 August) and Manchester United (21 October), while Liverpool visit Bramall Lane on 5 December.

On Boxing Day it's set to be fellow newcomers Luton at home.

Paul Heckingbottom's side end the season with games against Nottingham Forest (h), Everton (a) and Tottenham (h).

